Wintry scenes in Summer! Tree seeds float to the ground in Birmingham, England looking like a snow shower despite warm temperatu

Tree seeds float to the ground in Birmingham, England looking like a snow shower despite warm temperatures

Strange wintry scenes brought some interesting looks from passersby in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter on June 30 as white ‘fluff’ descended from the sky, almost as if it was snowing, yet the temperatures were 20 degrees Celsius.

The annual event, usually occurring in Summer, is caused when female trees produce seeds and are dispersed by floating in the wind.

Often they are from willow trees and are carried in their pockets of white fluff for protection and ease of travel.

The seeds also carry microscopic amounts of pollen, making this a heightened time of year for hay fever sufferers.

The male trees do not produce the seeds.