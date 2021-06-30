#FreeBritney: Christina Aguilera stärkt Britney Spears den Rücken
#FreeBritney: Christina Aguilera stärkt Britney Spears den Rücken

Vor Gericht streitet Pop-Ikone Britney Spears mit ihrem Vater um ihre Vormundschaft.

Unterstützung bekommt die 39-Jährige nun auch von Sängerin Christina Aguilera.