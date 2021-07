The Lasting Impact Of Kacey Musgraves' Queer Country Anthem 'Follow Your Arrow'

'Follow Your Arrow' Kacey Musgraves' award-winning "Follow Your Arrow" broke barriers in the country music industry, as it supported the LGBTQ+ community and celebrated who you are despite others' perceptions.

While speaking with ET Canada Pride's Dallas Dixon, openly gay singer-songwriters Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark look back on writing the massive hit with Musgraves and how it paved a way for more inclusivity and acceptance in the genre.