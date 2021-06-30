New York Mayor’s Race in Chaos After 135,000 Test Ballots Are Counted

On June 29, the New York City Board of Elections released a new tally of votes in the Democratic mayoral primary.

'The New York Times' reports that the initial results had suggested that the mayoral race had tightened significantly.

However, just a few hours later, the elections board issued a cryptic tweet revealing a “discrepancy” in the report.

By that evening, the report had been taken down and replaced by a new notice that the results would not be available until June 30.

According to the 'NYT,' the board explained in a statement that it had failed to remove sample ballot images used to test its new voting software.

The board counted “both test and election night results, producing approximately 135,000 additional records,” the statement said.

There is real danger that voters will come to believe a set of facts about the race that will be disproven when all votes are in, Ben Greenfield, senior survey data analyst at Change Research, via 'The New York Times'