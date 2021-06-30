Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Man charged with second-degree murder in Plaza hotel shooting

IDENTIFICATION.WE NOW KNOW THE NAME OF A MANPOLICE ARRESTED AFTER TUESDAY’SDEADLY SHOOTING AT A HOTEL ON35-YEAR DERELL THOMPSON IS NOWCHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF36-YEAR-OLD DARA MITCHUM.POLICE SAY A FIGHT BETWEENTHE TWO END DEIN THE GUNFIRE INTHE LOBBY OF THE SHERATON ITSUESHOTEL AT 47TH AND SUMMIT.

