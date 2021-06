Olivia Rodrigo Premieres Dreamy 'Sour Prom' Concert Film | Billboard News

For her latest release, Olivia Rodrigo goes to the prom, and every single one of us is her date.

Just before midnight, the teenage pop phenomenon debuted the 'Sour Prom' concert film, which, as its title suggests, is a prom-themed journey through her hit debut album, 'Sour.'