Iconic Goodyear blimp flies over Kent countryside

The iconic Goodyear air ship was seen flying low over the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, UK at midday (June 30).

The distinctive aircraft flew over the Sheppey Crossing & Kingsferry bridge that connect the island with mainland Kent, as it made its way towards London.

This month is the first time the blimp has been back in the UK for 10 years, after launching from Calais, France.

Goodyear have promoted themselves using airships since 1925, and their blimps have been a regular fixture at sporting events ever since.