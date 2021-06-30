Nick Grimshaw to leave BBC Radio 1 after 14 years

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw has announced he will be leaving the BBC after 14 years.
The broadcaster said it's time to go and "make some other dreams come true".His slot on the radio show will be taken over by Jordan North and Vick Hope.
Zoe Ball is leaving Strictly Come Dancing's companion show It Takes Two after 10 years as co-host.