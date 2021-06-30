EU, UK agree to three-month 'sausage war' ceasefire

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to a ceasefire with the United Kingdom in a post-Brexit dispute dubbed the "sausage war" by extending a grace period for shipments of certain meat products from Britain to Northern Ireland.

London called for, and was granted, the three-month extension to allow the two sides to resolve the trade difficulties over Northern Ireland, which has faced disruption since Britain completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020.

As part of the deal, the EU will make it easier for medicines and guide dogs to cross the Irish Sea and allow Northern Irish drivers to travel to Ireland with existing insurance documents.

The ceasefire was designed to ease simmering tensions following Brexit.

Britain described the extension as a positive first step, but said both sides still need to agree to a permanent solution.