Sophia Di Martino On Loki's LGBTQ+ Reveal

Episode three of "Loki" had the internet buzzing with the big reveal that Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is bisexual.

Hiddleston's co-star Sophia Di Martino catches up with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman and opens up about the importance of shooting that scene, which makes Loki the first Queer lead character in the MCU.

