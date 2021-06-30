CDC Doubles Down on Mask Requirements for Vaccinated Americans

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky reiterated that it is still safe for vaccinated Americans to go maskless in most public settings.

If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is thought to be responsible for COVID-19 surges occurring all over the world.

Parts of the U.S. in which vaccination rates fall well below the national average are prepping for significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently amended its own mask guidance.

Suggesting that even those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public.

In the U.S., health officials in Los Angeles County similarly amended its mask guidance for vaccinated residents.

CDC Director Walensky responded to questions regarding both instances.

The WHO has to make guidelines and provide information to the world [...] there are places around the world that are surging, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'.

We have always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'.

A recent British study found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against the Delta variant