Lewiston couple gives back to veterans this 4th of July weekend

To say thank you, they decided to pay for any veteran - retired or active members of the military - who orders from the Orange Cat Coffee between the second and fourth of July.

IT CERTAINLY IS..AND TONIGHT, WE HAVE A BUFFALOSTRONG STORY THAT TAKES US TOTHE ORANGE CAT CAFE WHERE THEYARE SERVING UP MORE THAN JUSTA SALUTE TO VETERANS ANDSERVICE MEMBERS THIS FOURTH OFJULY WEEKEND..

ALA ERREBHITELLS US MORE.}} "I THINK SOMETIMES THEYGET FORGOTTEN, AND I WANT TOJUST HONOR THEM AND JUSTREMIND OURSELVES THAT THERE ISTHINGS TO BE GRATEFUL FOR," AFEW WEEKS AGO, JOEL ERWAY ANDHIS WIFE MARJYJO WERE SITTINGAT THEIR FAVORITE COFFEE SHOP- THE ORANGE CAT COFFEE INLEWISTON.

"WE COME HERELITERALLY EVERY DAY.

SOMETIMMULTIPLE TIMES A DAY," THEYWERE THINKING OF A WAY TO GIVEBACK TO VETERANS.

"KIND OFSPUR OF THE MOMENT," "THE IDEACAME ABOUT AS A WAY TO GIVEBACK TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY,AND VETERANS SPECIFICALLY ANDACTIVE SERVICEMEN AND WOMENDURING THE JULY FOURHOLIDAY," STANDUP: "WITHEVERYTHING OPENING UP IT'SGREAT TO SEE LOCAL BUSINESSESOPENING UP, PEOPLE COMEINGOUT, BEING TOGETHER.

AND THISIS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR PEOPLETO COME OUT AND, IF YOU DIDSERVE TO GET A SPECIAL TREAT,"THE IDEA, JOEL SAYS, WASINSPIRED BY HISBROTHER-IN-LAW.

"WHO IS AVETERAN OF THE U.S. ARMY.

HERUNS A BENEFIT EVERY YEAR TOSUPPORT OUR TROOPS BY SENDINCARE PACKAGES OVER SEAS.

ANDWE'RE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR WAYSTO GIVE BACK AND SUPPORT THEMILITARY.

I HAVE TONS OFFAMILY AND FRIENDS WHO AREPART OF THE MILITARY," ANDSTARTING FRIDAY, THEY CAN GETTHEIR HANDS SOME TASTY TREATSAND ALL THE COFFEE THEY'LIKE.

