Nuno Espirito Santo joins Tottenham after 72-day search for new boss

Tottenham’s long search for a new boss is finally over after they appointed Nuno Espirito Santo.

It has been 72 days since they sacked Jose Mourinho on April 19 and a long and – at times chaotic – recruitment process has followed.

The former Wolves boss has now got the job, signing a two-year deal at the north London club.