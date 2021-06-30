Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, July 1, 2021

Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy, not quite as humid

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan
Duration: 01:15s 0 shares 1 views
Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy, not quite as humid
Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy, not quite as humid
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west/north at 5 to 10 mph.

If you are out and about arest of this evening and tthere could be a passing snot everybody is going toweather conditions actuallmuch of in michigan, whichhaven't been able to say ma week or so.

Tomorrow aftbe ruled out that everybodthis temperatures are downwill be falling as we go tof the day on thursday.

Loa spectacular early july dtemperatures, lower humidia bit in the way of sunshiis true here on saturday bfourth of july.

I still this dry.

However, we are goonly increase the temperateighties but also bring baif you have those outdoorsun, and also that you havwith you because you get dquickly monday, still a wa

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage