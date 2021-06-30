Wimbledon day three: Highlights from SW19

Andy Murray came through another rollercoaster match under the Centre Court roof, this time beating German qualifier Oscar Otte in five sets.The Scot is still a long way short of returning to the levels which won him two Wimbledon titles, but he still provided plenty of late-night drama yet again.Among the other Brits, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans got through their matches, as did 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on her Wimbledon debut.