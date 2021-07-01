Pennsylvania Overturns Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has overturned Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault and ordered him released from prison, saying an earlier agreement with prosecutors should have prevented charges in the case.
CBS News reports.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has overturned Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault and ordered him released from prison, saying an earlier agreement with prosecutors should have prevented charges in the case.
CBS News reports.
Bill Cosby has been freed from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction. There are a..
Natasha Brown and Joe Holden report.