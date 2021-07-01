4 steps to ending extreme poverty | Shameran Abed

Approximately 700 million people worldwide currently live in extreme poverty, a state of severe financial and social vulnerability that robs many of hope and dignity.

BRAC, the world's largest NGO, began a sustainable, multifaceted intervention called the Graduation approach in 2002.

Since then, it has helped over nine million people escape extreme poverty.

Now, Shameran Abed and BRAC Ultra-Poor Graduation Initiative (UPGI) have an audacious plan to partner with governments to bring this life-changing program to an additional 21 million people by 2026.

(This ambitious plan is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)