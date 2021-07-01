Drawing light to survivors resources in Baltimore after Cosby release

TIME, BILL COSBY GAVE US BELLYLAUGHS, BUT THIS TIME HE ISMAKING SEX ASSAULT VICTIMSSICK IN THEIR STOMACHS.

WMAR2NEWSBALTIMORE AND YOU TALKED TO ANEXPERT ON HOW THIS HIGHPROFILE CASE EFFECTS VICTIMS.Eddie looklive Turnaround Incresponds to nearly 2,000hotline calls a year.

Domesticviolence numbers and sexualassault numbers HAVE INCREASEDIN THIS PANDEMICpeople are able to reach out.THEY MAY WORRY THEIR ATTACKERSWON'T FACE CONSEQUENCES - ANDFOR SOME, TODAY'S RULING ONLYCONFIRMED THOSE FEARS.

Takepkg Bill Cosby claimingvictory Wednesday as he wasreleased from A prison iPhiladelphia WEDNESDAY..Saying“I have never changedmy stance nor my story.have always maintained myinnocenc” before thanking hisFANS, supporters, friends andthe Pennsylvania SupremeCourt.

THE COURT RULED THATCOSBY'S DUE PROCESS RIGHTSWERE VIOLATED.

IN 20-18, HEWAS SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS INPRISON FOR DRUGGING ANDSEXUALLY ASSAULTING A WOMAN ATHIS HOME.

The decision drewquick backlash from critics onsocial media.

Many upset withHIS FORMER CO STAR PhyliciaRashad WHO tweetED that amiscarriage of Justice wascorrectED, HOURS LATER SHESAID she supports survivors ofsexual assault coming forward.Jean Henningsen TurnaroundInc.

Director of Strategicinitiatives 3:58-4:23“We tendto see spikes in folks who arereaching out after really highprofile cases like this.

Itcan be really triggering andwethat has been triggering forsurvivors” Jean Henningsenwith Turnaround Inc.

Is therape crisis center forBaltimore City and County.While domestic violence casescalls have increased in theareaviolence and human trafficvolume has dipped.

1:52-2:07“Itif anything similar todomestic violence itprobably increased.

Folks juhavenreach and get help or havenbeen sure where to go” Forsurvivors the first step isreaching out to have yourvoice heard and to get help.3:07-3:30“We hear of folkswho were victimized aschildren.

It may have beenmany many years ago but ittook a long time for them toreach out.

That process ofcoming forward was reallydifficult for them to gethrough” Eddie lookliveTurnaround has a 24/7 hotline.If you or anyone needs helpyou can call 443-279-3709.

Oryou can text if ito call at 410-498-5956.

Wehave those numbers on ourwebsite.

