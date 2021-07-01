Firenado! Smoke from California blaze creates tornado-like swirl

The Lava Fire, the lightning-sparked wildfire burning near Weed in Northern California has burned over 17,591 acres.
During one instance, a firenado ensued.
The situation is prompting more evacuations.
Highway 97 between Weed and the city of Dorris is closed.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @wyattdeanda.