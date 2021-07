Zydus Cadila seeks nod for needle-free, 3-dose vaccine, also tested on teens | Oneindia News

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D.

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India, after Moderna, AstraZeneca and partner Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Russi'as Sputnik V vaccine.

#ZydusCadila #ZyCovD #EUA