Lamborghini Aventador - 10 innovations in 10 years

In March 2011 in Geneva, during the launch of the Aventador LP 700-4, Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, stated, “The future of our supercars has become a reality with the Aventador LP 700-4.” Today, ten years on, Automobili Lamborghini celebrates the story of its V12 car, a global icon, recounting the ten innovations delivered by the Lamborghini Aventador over the past decade.

The value of the Lamborghini Aventador is not just about the power of its naturally aspirated V12 engine or its performance.

It is also linked to the technical and technological innovations introduced over the years with the four different versions: LP 700-4, Superveloce, S, and SVJ.