Covid-19: India reports 48,786 new cases and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India has recorded 48,786 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The number has seen a slight increase from yesterday’s tally.

The country’s active cases count has dropped to 5,23,257.

India has also witnessed 1,005 Covid-related deaths.

#Covid19 #CovidVaccines #CovidDeaths