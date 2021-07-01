Mass events questioned after 1,300 travelling Scotland fans get COVID

Ministers are being urged to reassure the British public about the safety of hosting Euro 2020 games and other major events after almost 1,300 Scotland fans tested positive for COVID-19 after travellin

Ministers are being urged to reassure the British public about the safety of hosting Euro 2020 games and other major events after almost 1,300 Scotland fans tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling to London for a match.

The latest data showed that 1,991 people who later tested positive had attended one or more Euro 2020 events during their infection period, a time when they “may have unknowingly transmitted their infection to others." This footage was filmed in Leicester Square ahead of Scotland's clash with England on June 18.