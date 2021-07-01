'I'm struggling': Shanty town residents cry out for help as floods envelop Cape Town

Residents in a Cape Town shanty settlement are calling on President Cyril Rampahosa for aid as their shacks became flooded.

From June 30 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, the footage shows the difficult living conditions as locals trudge through ankle-high floodwater.

One resident is heard saying: "Who's got the authority to help me?

Because I'm struggling.

"If I had a better place, I would go to the better place but I've got no place to stay.

I'm staying here, like this." According to weather forecasts, the storms are set to last until the weekend.

@SAWeatherServic tweeted on Wednesday: "Orange level 6 warning for RAIN resulting in flooding is expected over City of Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Theewaterskloof (W.Cape) tonight until tomorrow morning (30 June-01 July 2021)." Around 6,300 people have been affected by localised flooding in formal and informal settlements, news24 reported.

The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape province is not governed by President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress but is instead under the control of the Democratic Alliance.