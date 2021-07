CJI NV Ramana warns 'Judges shouldn't be swayed by public opinion on social media'| Oneindia News

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said polls might not be a guarantee against the tyranny of the elected.

CJI Ramana warned the high pitch campaigns on social media that could affect institutions including judiciary.

NV Ramana said that Judges should not be swayed by the emotional pitch of public opinion which is amplified by social media.

#CJIRamana #SocialMedia #SocialMediaDay