Covishield cleared by 7 EU nations, Switzerland for travellers amid row | Oneindia News

Seven European Union countries - Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain - and Switzerland have cleared the Serum Institute of India's Covishield amid travel pass row, sources have said; Elections every few years to change the ruler need not be a guarantee against tyranny of those elected, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said at a function; A National Investigation Agency court Thursday discharged Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in the only pending UAPA and sedition case against him.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Covishield #VaccinePass #JusticeRamana