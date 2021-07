Countdown to Cop26: Four months to go

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.The summit, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, will host 120 heads of state and around 20,000 accredited delegates.

The main goals will be to accelerate action to tackle climate change, by adding to the aims of the Paris Agreement and setting net-zero targets.

Here we look at the latest figures ahead of the summit.