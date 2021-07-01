Lightning strikes as ominous shelf cloud looms over Ontario, Canada

A lightning bolt struck as a storm chaser was filming an ominous-looking shelf cloud looming over Waterloo, Canada.

As the chaser pans across a field, a fork of lightning strikes followed by a loud clap of thunder.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The lightning strike was 100 metres away.

The storm also merged with another storm producing an even longer line and with 70kmh+ winds.

This uprooted trees in waterloo and caused power outages." This footage was filmed on June 29.