Satisfying footage shows expert restoring valuable rusted Japanese knife
A satisfying video shows an expert restoring a rusted old cookery knife.
Footage filmed in May in Brisbane, Australia shows "Ray the Sharpener" going to work on a valuable Japnese "Deba" knife, normally used for filleting fish.
After placing the utensil in vinegar, polishing it and finally sharpening the blade, the knife is almost as good as new.