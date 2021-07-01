YouTuber shows how to find waterbears or tardigrades and even see their eggs

A YouTuber from Australia demonstrates how to find the microscopic animals water bears, also known as tardigrades.

In the footage, which was captured in May, scientist "Oneminimicro" shows how to extract water from moss and then observe the bizarre creatures under a microscope.

He also explains how the tiny animals lay their eggs.

Tardigrades, which have recently taken the internet by storm, are eight-legged micro-animals that were first described by the German zoologist Johann August Ephraim Goeze in 1773.