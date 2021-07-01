Man Hit With Pipe In Times Square Attack

Police say the man was walking with his family when he was attacked by a homeless man.
Police Search For Suspects In Beating Of Jewish Man In Times Square
The NYPD is looking for suspects in the vicious beating of a Jewish man.
CBS 2 New York
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the attack on a Jewish man from Long IslandÂ who was on his way to a..