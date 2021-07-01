Giant tortoise spotted walking with owner along Hong Kong pier

A Hong Kong resident was baffled recently when she spotted a giant tortoise strolling along a pier with its owner.

A Hong Kong resident was baffled recently when she spotted a giant tortoise strolling along a pier with its owner.

"I am having a staycation with my family in Mui Wo, Lantau Island,," explained Nutsa Kobakhidze.

"As we walked, near the pier, we saw the giant turtle with its owner walking alongside," she added.

The strange scene was captured on June 28.