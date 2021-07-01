Locals told to evacuate as Philippines volcano spews steam and fragments

The Philippines has increased the alert level on the Taal Volcano, warning those living in surrounding areas to evacuate due to likely eruptions.

The Philippines has increased the alert level on the Taal Volcano, warning those living in surrounding areas to evacuate due to likely eruptions.

Taal’s alert status was raised to level 3 on a five-level scale after it spewed kilometre-high steam and fragments today (July 1).

Taal is located in the province of Batanga and is one of the most active volcanoes in the country.