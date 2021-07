PM hints 'extra precautions' still needed after July 19th

Boris Johnson has suggested that life may not return to complete normality after July 19th, when remaining Covid restrictions are due to be lifted.

The prime minister said the UK would try to get "as close as possible" to pre-pandemic life but added that there may be "some extra precautions we have to take." Report by Buseld.

