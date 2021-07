Bergsma Plumbing water softener option

NOTICING A WHITE FILM IN YOURDISHWASHER OR YOUR FAUCETS, ITMAY BE A SIGN YOU NEED A NEWTEWARSOFTENERIT'S SOMETHING BERGRSMA PLUMBINGCAN TAKE CARE OF WITH THEIRSTERLING WATER SOFTENERS.BUT THEY DO EVEN MORE TO MAKEYOUR WATER SAFER AS WELL.TAKE A LOOK.trusted adviso rsot wipeI'M JOE BERGSMA AND BERGSMAPLUMBING IS MY COMPANY.

WEOFFER A FULL SERVICE, LUPMBING,FROM COMMERCIALRESIDENTIAL SERVICE WATERTREATMENT, NEW CONSTRCTUION,AND WE ALSO DO A DRAIN CLEANINGAND DRAIN REHABILITATION.WATER SOFTENER TAKES OUT YOURCALCIUM AND MAGNESIUM THEWHITE STUFF YOU SEE IN YOURDISHWASHER SEE IN YOUR SINK.RUINS CLOTHES, ATCUALLY WILLMESS UP WOMEN'S COLORED HAIR TOWHEER YOU'RE GOING TO WANT TOHAVE TO GET YOUR HAIR COLOREDMORE OFTEN, AND IT'LL DAMAGEFIXTURES, IT'LL DAMAGE YOURWASHER AND DRYER IF IT'S BADENOUGH, SOMETIMES LEAVING REDSTAINS, SEECHALKY RESIDUE AROUND YOURFAUCETS AND YOUR SINK, YOURCLOTHES WILL GET HARDER ANDSTIFFER WHEN THEY COME OUT OFTHE DRYER.

THE STERLING WATERSOFTENER WORKS LIKE ATRADITIONALWATER SOFTENER, BUT THERE'S ONEEXTRA STEP THAT HAPPENSBEFOREHAND AND THAT'S GOESTHROUGH THE CARBON FILTER TOGET RID OF, R OTO ELIMINATE YOURANY OF YOUR CHEMICALS SOWE'RE TALKING CHLORINE SOMECITIES USE, AMMONIA,PHARMACEUTICALS AREB ECOMING ABIG PROBLEM BECAUSE PEOPLEARE PUTTING THOSE DOWN THEDRAIN.

NOW, AND THEN THEY'REGETTING INTO YOUR CITY WATERSUPPLY, WHICH CAN BECOME A BIGPROBLEM FOR YOU.

SO AL LTHAT'STAKEN OUT FROM THE CARBON ANDTRACE AMOUNTS OF PFAFS CAN BEREMOVED FROM THAT TOO.

ONLY INA CITY SUPPLY IF WE HAVE A WELLSUPPLY, YOU'RE OGING TO HAVE TOPROBABLY GO WITH A DIFFERENTSYSTEM, IT'S GOING TO USE A LOTLESSSALT THAN YOUR TRADITIONAL WATERSOFTENERS.

SO YOU'RE LOOKINGAT 13 POUNDS OF SALT EVERY TIMEITREGENERATES AND IT'LL RENGEERATETYPICALLY FIT TYPICAL FAMILY OFFOUR, IT'LL GO ABOUT FOR A CITYSUPPLY 2300 GALLONS BEFOREIT REGENERATES WHERE A STANDARDOLD SCHOOL SOFTENERIS GOING TO GO EVERY 24 TO 48HOURS.

SO A TYPICAL FAMILY OFFOUR, IT COULD GO AS LONG AS 10TO12 DAYS BEFORE IT ACTUALLYREGENERATES, WHICH IS GOING TOSAVE YOU A LOT MORE ON OYUR,BASICALLY, THE WATER IS GOING TOCOME IN THROUGH THE, THROUGH THECARBON FILTER.

AND THEN THIS ISGOING TO TAKE OUT YOUR CHLORINE,YOUR CHLORAMINESYOUR AMMONIA AND TRACE AMOUNTSOFPFAFS COMES THROUGH CLEANS, SOYOU'RE GETTING CLEANER WATERFILTERED WATER THAT'S GOING TOTHEN COME INTO THE SOFTENERTHAT'S GOING TO TAKE OUT YOURCALCIUM AND MAGNESIUM, IT'SGOING TO COME THROUGH HERE,CLEAN IT.

INSIDE HERE IS ALMOSTLIKE SAND.

AND THEN THAT'S WHERETHE WATER COMES THROUGH,AND THAT SAND IS NEGATIVELYCHARGED YOUR HARDNESS DAN YOURWATER IS POSITIVELYCHARGED.

THEN, WHEN IT CLEANS,IT'S GOING TO GO IN AND YOU WANTTOMAKE SURE YOU USE A GOOD, GOODSALT, THIS IS GOING TO FILL UPWITH WATER.

DISSOLVE THE SALTTHAT SALTOR SODIUM WILL DISSOLVE THAT'SPOSITIVELY CHARGED, IT WILLCOME IN FIRST.

THIS IS WHERE THEWATER COMES IN, COMES INTH ROUGHTHIS.

THIS IS HOW IT REGENERATESCOMES THROUGH COMES THROUGH ANDACATULLY SCRUBS AND KNOCKS OFFALL THAT HADRNESS, WHICH THENPURGES THROUGHTHE DISCHARGE, HERE'S YOU KNOWWATER IS TO GET ANYWHERE FROM20 TO 20 GRAINS OF HARDNESS ORABOVE BEFORE IT REALLY STARTSDAMAGING THINGS, BUT THE BUILDUPISSOMETHING YOU WANT TO STAY AWAYFROM, AND GET RID OF THATCALCIUM, MAGNESIUM, OR IN SOMECITY APPLICATIONS THATHAVE LED SERVICES OR LED INTHEIRWATER THIS WILL TAKE OUTANYTHING FROM THE CITY LEADHIGHER FLOW RATES.

A LOT OFTIMES WHEN YOU PUT IN A SOFTENERIT LOWERS YOUR WHOLE HOUSE FLOWRATE, SO WE'VE GOT REALLY HIGHFLOW RATES FOR OUR UNITS, YOU'REGOING TO CONTINUE TO HAVE GOODWATER PRESSURE COMINGTHROUGH THERE.

A LOT OF TIMESSOFTENERS WILL REALLY BOG DOWNYOUR PLUMBING SYSTEM, WHEREASWE'RE GOING TO BE ABLE TOMAINTAINMOST OF YOUR WATER PRESSURE WHENIT'S INSTALLEDW.

HY DOES THAT.SO IF YOU'RE IN THE MARKET FORTHIS OR EXPERIENCINGANY OF THESE PROBLEMS, GIVEBERGSMA PLUMBING CALLWE'VE GOT HIGHLY TRAINED STAFFANDTECHNICIANS TO TAKE CARE OFTHESE FOR YOU.

