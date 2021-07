Mother creates anti-bullying app after son is picked on

EFFECT PROGRAM.COMBATTING ’BULLYING’.THERE’S NOW AN APP FORTHAT!IT’S CALLED "BULLYINGBUDDY".13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERKELSEY MCFARLAND IS LIVE TOEXPLAIN HOW THE TECHNOLOGY ISMEANT TO SAVE LIVES.FOR THIS GENERATION BULLYINGCAN OFTEN STRETCH PAST SCHOOLHOURS.

CYBER BULLYING ISRELENTLESS..

AND MAKES IT EVENHARDER TO KIDS TO GET A MENTALBREAKA MOTHER WANTED TO DO SOMETHINGABOUT THAT SO SHE CREATED"BULLYING BUDDY"FOUNDER TARA LYNN TOWNES IS THECREATOR OF THE BULLYING BUDDYAPP.HER SON, ENCORE "COREY" HUNT HASDWARFISM MEANING HIS BODYDOESN’T GROW AT THE RATE OFOTHER CHILDREN HIS AGE.AFTER WATCHING HER SON DEAL WITHBULLIES TOWNES WANTED ASOLUTION.SHE’S BEEN TRAVELING THECOUNTRY MEETING WITH LAWMAKERSAND WANTING SCHOOLS TO PICK UP ACURRICULUM THAT TEACHES EMPATHY.THE BULLYING BUDDY APP ALLOWSIT’S USERS TO REPORT BULLYINGBYRECORDING THE ACTIVITY IN REALTIME."If your adolescent is beingbullied they can record in realtime what’s happening to them onthe EBB button once theyactivate that button its voiceactivation it starts recordinginstantly admin gets and alertparents get alerts and they cansee exactly what’s going on withthe child it’s pictures, audio,video, everything."THERE ARE SUPPORT CHAT ROOMSAND LINKS TO CONNECT WITH ACLINICAL PROFESSIONAL.THE APP ALSO PROVIDES SUPPORTFOR FAMILIES WHO HAVE LOST ACHILD TO SUICIDE DUE TOBULLYING.THE APP IS FOREVERYONE-STUDENTS, TEACHERS,POLICY MAKERS, AND PARENTS.IT COSTS 9.99 IN THE APP STORE..IT’S AVAILABLE AND ENGLISH ANDSPANISH WITH MORE LANGUAGESCOMING SOON.KELSEY MCFARLAND, 13 ACTION