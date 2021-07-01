Happy Birthday, Missy Elliott!.
Melissa Arnette Elliott, also known as Missy Elliott, was born on July 1, 1971, and turns 49.
She was born in Portsmouth, Virgina.
Elliott was a member of the R&B group, Sista.
She later released her debut solo album, 'Supa Dupa Fly,' in 1997.
Missy went on to release one of her hit singles, “Work It,”.
Which won a Grammy for Best Female Rap Solo Performance.
'Billboard' named her the best-selling female rapper in Nielsen Music history.
She became the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Happy Birthday, Missy Elliott!