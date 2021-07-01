Happy Birthday, Missy Elliott!

Happy Birthday, Missy Elliott!.

Melissa Arnette Elliott, also known as Missy Elliott, was born on July 1, 1971, and turns 49.

She was born in Portsmouth, Virgina.

Elliott was a member of the R&B group, Sista.

She later released her debut solo album, 'Supa Dupa Fly,' in 1997.

Missy went on to release one of her hit singles, “Work It,”.

Which won a Grammy for Best Female Rap Solo Performance.

'Billboard' named her the best-selling female rapper in Nielsen Music history.

She became the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

