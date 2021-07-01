Dr. Fauci Says Varying Vaccination Rates Could Divide Country Into ‘Two Americas’

On June 29, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to CNN about his latest COVID-19 concerns in America.

According to Dr. Fauci, the combination of “under-vaccinated regions” and the highly-transmissible Delta variant is dangerous.

He predicted that the divide between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations could lead to the formation of “two Americas.”.

What you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, be that states, cities, or counties, you're going to see these individual types of blips … It's almost like it's going to be two Americas, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CNN.

Dr. Fauci went on to say that the situation is “entirely avoidable” if people would get vaccinated.

This is entirely avoidable, entirely preventable.

If you are vaccinated, you diminish dramatically your risk of getting infected and even more dramatically your risk of getting seriously ill.

If you are not vaccinated, you are at considerable risk, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CNN.

Less than 47 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Wyoming, and Louisiana, that number drops to less than 35 percent.

As of June 30, the more contagious Delta variant accounts for 26.1 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.