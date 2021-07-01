Covid-19: WHO may decide on Covaxin approval by August second week| OneIndia News

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi has paid ₹ 17.5 crore from her London bank account to the Enforcement Directorate after she turned an approver in the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

WHO is likely to make a decision on Covaxin in the second week of August.

Nine countries - Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Spain, Estonia and Switzerland - have cleared Serum Institute of India's Covishield amid a row over vaccines accepted for a green pass allowing free travel in the region.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said the heat wave conditions are likely to continue over the North Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

