Vaccine in numbers: UK nears 78m doses

Total amount of Covid-19 vaccine doses given nears 78 million.
This figure comes as nearly 28,000 more infections are recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours.
Some 44,719,762 people have now had their first vaccine dose in the UK. It comes as 26,068 cases of Covid-19 are reported in the..
Government data up to June 23 shows that of the 75,564,430 jabs given in the UK so far, 43,656,327 were first doses – a rise of..