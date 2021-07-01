Prince William and Prince Harry unveil Princess Diana Statue at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana.
The brothers hope the statue captures their mother's 'warmth, elegance and energy' as well as the 'impact she had on so many people'.
Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.