Lil Nas X Reacts to Madonna’s #DidItFirst Response to BET Awards Kiss | Billboard News

Lil Nas X has been hard at work since Sunday night's BET Awards, from announcing his debut album to trolling critics of his viral performance.
Now, he's asking his fans to chill out and stop going after Madonna.
