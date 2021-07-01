Hear what Jacinda Ardern said to New Zealand's opposition leader
Hear what Jacinda Ardern said to New Zealand's opposition leader

A hate speech debate turned heated in New Zealand’s Parliament when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggested the country’s opposition leader was a “Karen.” The insult, popularized last year by an internet meme, broadly refers to an entitled White woman who is unafraid to use her privilege to make unreasonable demands.