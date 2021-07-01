Surfside condo's history of issues, concerns grow

Back in 2018 and as recently as April of this year, engineers and residents sounded the alarm about this condominium in desperate need of repairs that were getting worse with time.

RLF4TODAY THE DEATH COUNT STANDS AT11 AT THE REMAINS OF A COLLAPSEDCONDO IN SURFSIDE...WHILE IT’S UNCLEAR, WHAT EXACTLYCAUSED THE CONDO TO CRUMBLE...THIS WAS A BUILDING WITH AHISTORY OF *KNOWN PROBLEMS- BUTWHO KNE━ WHAT?KATIE LAGRONE HAS BEEN DIGGINGDEEPER TO FIND OUT.00-3000-10BACK IN 2018 AND AS RECENTLY ASAPRIL OF THIS YEARENGINEERS ANDRESIDENTS SOUNDED THE ALARMABOUT THIS CONDOMINIUM INDESPERATE NEED OF REPAIRS..GETTING WORSE WITH TIMEDAY 6 IN SURFSIDEBRINGS NOLUCKNO MIRACLES AND STILL NOANSWERScounty mayor(lady)"there are no new fatalities toreport from the site thismorning"BUT ALSO ON DAY 6 IN THIS SMALLBEACHSIDE TOWNTURNED GLOBALEPICENTER OF A TRAGIC ANDHISTORIC RESCUE AND RECOVERYMISSIO━MOUNTING QUESTIONS━ HOW DIDTHIS 40 YEAR OLD CONDOMINIUMCRUMBLEWHYAND WERE THEINCREASING SIGNS OF DESTRUCTIONAND DISREPAIRREPEATEDLY IGNOREDrosalia2:29 i’m so sorry I’m so angryROSALIA CORDARO IS A RESIDENT OFCHAMPLAIN TOWER..SHE WAS OUT OFTOWN WHEN THE BUILDINGSPONTANEOUSLY COLLAPSED.rosalia1:46- someone call us at 6 inthe morning i thought it was ajoke.FOR AT LEAST A YEAR, CORDAROSAYS SHE HAD COMPLAINED ABOUTISSUES IN THE BUILDING- HERFRONT DOOR DIDN’T CLOSEPROPERLY- SHE NOTICED CRACKSrosalia2:13- under our balcony was abig big crack that we complainedbut they have to renovateeverything so it will be ok- bepatient..BUT NEVER, SHE SAYS, WAS SHETOLD OF STRUCTURAL PROBLEMSINCLUDING "major structuraldamage" IN THE TOWER’S GARAGEAND UNDER THE POOL DEC━ THEFINDINGS DOCUMENTED BY ENGINEERSIN 2018 AS PART OF THEBUILDING’S 40 YEARCERTIFICATION.CORDARO SAID SHE AND HER HUSBANDHAD JUST SENT A 95- THOUSANDCHECK - THEIR PORTION OF THEMULTIMILLION DOLLAR RENOVATIONrosali6:23- you were never told thatthe building was not safe?6:05- you think we give thmoney if the building was notgoodburkett today5:13- there were serious issueswith this building, serious.SURFSIDE MAYOR CHARLES BURKETTNOW RESPONDING TO QUESTIONSABOUT THE BUILDING’S STRUCTURALCONCERN━ THAT 2018 ENGINEERINGREPORT, AND THE FORMER TOWNBUILDING OFFICIAL WHO A MONTHLATERDESCRIBED THE CONDO IN"very good shape"burkett yesterday2:23:03- we’re all disturbed tosay the least, very disturbed.THE MAYOR ALSO REVEALING THETOWER WAS ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR12-STORIE━ THE TOWN STILLWORKING TO LOCATE THAT 13THFLOOR PLAN..burkett today2:38- you design a building for12 stories and you add a 13th atthe last minute- it’s not agreat ideaLAST NIGHT, WE POSED THEQUESTION2:28:18- did the town drop theball here?we’ll find out.

We certainlywill find out if the towndropped the ball.(rosalia)9:43- who do you blame for thi9:50- the city- bc the city issupposed to bring people tocheck.THAT CONDO OWNER TOLD KATIETHERE WAS DEBATE AMONG RES