'It was about survival': Spangler's restaurant violated COVID shutdown order, faced few consequences

Spangler's Family Restaurant owner Mitch Spangler said "it was about survival" as to why he could not restrict people from dining in.

He was two weeks away from bankruptcy.

Months and several court hearings later he feels like he's made it to the other side without damaging his business