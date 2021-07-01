James Franco To Pay $2.2 Million Settlement Ending Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

James Franco To Pay $2.2 Million Settlement , Ending Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit.

'Vanity Fair' reports that as part of the settlement's terms, Franco can deny any wrongdoing concerning 2019 allegations.

The class-action lawsuit was filed by former students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal.

They accused Franco and two of his production company associates, Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis, of sexual misconduct.

All three of them worked at Studio 4 film school, which was open from 2014 to 2017.

Franco denied the allegations via his lawyers, calling them “false and inflammatory." .

Per the settlement’s terms, Tither-Kaplan and Gaal will be required to drop their claims against Franco and his partners.

All parties agreed to release a joint statement.

While Defendants continue to deny the allegations in the complaint, they acknowledge that Plaintiffs have raised important issues; and all parties strongly believe that now is a critical time to focus on addressing the mistreatment of women in Hollywood, Joint statement, via 'Vanity Fair'.

All agree on the need to make sure that no one in the entertainment industry, regardless of sex, race, religion, disability, ethnicity, background, gender or sexual orientation, faces discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind, Joint statement, via 'Vanity Fair'