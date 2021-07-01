How to Keep Your Dog Safe at Summer Barbecues

LifeHack suggests watching out for these 4 things to keep your pup safe this grilling season.

1.

Choking hazards.

The most dangerous thing for dogs at barbecues , is choking.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), things like bones, corn cobs and discarded wooden skewers pose a serious choking hazard to pups.

Unattended plates make an irresistible target for dogs.

2.

Avoid salt and fat.

Dogs can't digest as much salt and fat as humans.

They should avoid salty snacks, greasy grill plates and processed foods like hot dogs.

3.

The actual grill.

Not only do fur and fire make a dangerous combination.

But charcoal briquettes and lighter fluid are highly toxic if ingested.

There is also the danger of the dog knocking over the grill itself.

4.

Caffeine and alcohol.

Caffeine and alcohol can cause everything from vomiting to seizures, depending on the dog and how much they drink.

Overall, LifeHack says the best way to keep your furry friends safe at a barbecue is to keep a close eye on them.