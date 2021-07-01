TikTok is tearing up over the voicemail this taco truck owner left for a loyal customer

A few days ago, Taco Tom’s Lonchera was just a locally beloved food truck.Now, the restaurant, based in Vancouver, Wash., is getting worldwide fame.And it’s all thanks to a viral voicemail from Thomas, the food truck’s owner.A TikToker named Ker (@sidewalkpizza) shared the moment in a video that now has more than 4 million views.The voicemail from Thomas, Taco Tom’s owner, came after she stopped showing up to the food truck for eight months.“Thinking about the time the taco truck man hadn’t seen me in 8 months and called me to see if I was alive still,” Ker captioned her clip.“This is Thomas, from the taco truck,” Thomas says .“It’s a long time since I’ve seen you, and I’m worried about you.

How are you?

I hope you’re good.

Okay, take care, bye”.according to Ker, she was having some health problems at the time but returned to Taco Tom’s as soon as she was better.many TikTokers left comments on Ker’s video asking how they could donate money to Thomas and his business.A few days later, Ker posted a clip of the moment she brought Thomas his donations