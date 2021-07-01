Canadian town ordered to evacuate amid wildfire
Authorities have ordered residents to evacuate a village in British Columbia that smashed the country’s record for the hottest temperature three days in a row this week.Mayor Jan Polderman of Lytton issued the evacuation order on Wednesday, saying on Twitter that the fire was threatening structures and the safety of residents of the community, which is 95 miles north east of Vancouver.