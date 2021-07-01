Canadian town ordered to evacuate amid wildfire

Authorities have ordered residents to evacuate a village in British Columbia that smashed the country’s record for the hottest temperature three days in a row this week.Mayor Jan Polderman of Lytton issued the evacuation order on Wednesday, saying on Twitter that the fire was threatening structures and the safety of residents of the community, which is 95 miles north east of Vancouver.
Canada Lytton: Wildfire forces hottest place in heatwave to evacuate
BBC News
"The whole town is on fire," the mayor of Lytton said while signing the evacuation order.