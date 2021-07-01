Austin is watching the blue heron bird slowly walk across the log covered in turtles in the lake when a red-winged black bird starts attacking the blue heron.
Get off my back! Blue heron bird harassed by smaller bird in Washington
The redwing black bird was most likely protecting its nest that was nearby in Kirkland, Washington on June 29.