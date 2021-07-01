Skip to main content
Get off my back! Blue heron bird harassed by smaller bird in Washington

Austin is watching the blue heron bird slowly walk across the log covered in turtles in the lake when a red-winged black bird starts attacking the blue heron.

The redwing black bird was most likely protecting its nest that was nearby in Kirkland, Washington on June 29.

